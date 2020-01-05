Share:

In a press release late on Sunday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has stated that it hopes any legislation seeking to amend laws related to Pakistan's armed forces would not be made in "haste".

"In the interest of preserving the sanctity of democratic rule, decisions concerning the rules and regulations that govern the tenure and appointment of military chiefs must not be made rashly," said the press statement.

As the country's largest opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), both announced that they would be supporting the act, some of their supporters had taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

"Don't hide behind the process please," tweeted @Chiltan, in a response to a tweet by Senator Sherry Rehman expressing her satisfaction that the PML-N would be working with the PPP to push the legislation through the parliament.

The PPP's leader, Bilawal Bhutto, claimed on Saturday that his party had been responsible for ensuring that the legislation would pass through parliament, and not through an ordinance. "All institutions that derive powers from parliament have asked us to pass legislation and passed parliamentary supremacy," a tweet from him read.

"PPP falls in line sooner than one thought," wrote former parliamentarian and Awami National Party member Bushra Gohar.

Even Maryam Nawaz, who had recently acquired a reputation for resisting the "establishment", did not make a statement about her party's endorsement of the legislation. A particular video, in which Nawaz implicitly refers to how Pakistani politicians collude with the military to attain power, has been making rounds on Twitter as an example of how the vice-president of the PML-N did not fight for the politics she represented.

As of yet, the only political parties opposing the Army Act 2020 are the National Party, Pashtunkhwaa Milli Awami Party, and the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement.