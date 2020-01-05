Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the way Narindra Modi and his RSS were playing with the lives of innocent minors in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was a big blow on the face of civilised nations the world over.

He was addressing a ceremony hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell at Mannak Payyan in connection with Solidarity Day with victim children of Indian state terrorism and aggression in the IOJK and the Line of Control (LoC) in the State’s metropolis on Saturday.

Raja Farooq Haider said that due to prolonged curfew and security clampdown, Kashmiris, particularly children are facing acute shortage of food and medicines.

He said that both, people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and IOJK are looking towards Pakistan and Muslim Ummah to take some solid steps on the deteriorating situation in the Held Valley. “Raising voice for the oppressed people of IOJK is our prime responsibility. I am inviting Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Azad Kashmir and discuss it with the Kashmiri leadership”, Haider stated.

Farooq Haider appealed all political parties of the country to set aside their political differences and demonstrate unity on the issue of Kashmir. “Those burying their martyred in Pakistani national flags are questioning us that what we are doing for them?” he added.

“We will never use Kashmir for politics; power is not the permanent thing. Where are those people now who done their entire politics on Kashmir. Our mothers, sisters, daughters and elders have become the soft targets of Indian army’s inhuman acts” the AJK Prime Minister said.

Raja Farooq Haider said that he will visit every nook and corner of the State next month to invite public and will go to the Line of Control. “We do not need anyone’s permission for it”, Haider announced.

He said the people of Pakistan and AJK will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris on other side of Cease Fire Line (CFL) who are struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self determination for the last seven decades.

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to Kashmiri martyrs on both sides of CFL who are rendering matchless sacrifices for right to self determination.

He said that India in a bid to divert the attention of international community and media, resorted to CFL violation by targeting civilians. India wants to push the population back from CFL but badly failed as our valiant armed forces backed by people stood like iron wall against India’s ill designs, he expressed.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan also announced to observe 5th January (Today) as day to Right to Self Determination throughout the State in befitting manner to remind the United Nations about its commitments made with Kashmiri nation on this very day.

At the end, a rally was taken out which was led by AJK Prime Minster and participated by people belonging to different walks of life. The participants while holding banners and placards raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Minister TEVTA, Population Welfare and Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi and others were also present on the occasion.