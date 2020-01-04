Share:

ISLAMABAD-International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has failed in fixing the responsibility of student’s murder at campus despite passing of three weeks of the incident, officials said on Saturday.

The university had formed a three-member high power internal committee to investigate the murder of BS 3rd semester student Tufail-ur-Reham, who lost life in the result of a clash between two students group.

Three-member high power committee was comprised of Dr. Zia-ul Haq, Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman and Dr. Samina Malik to probe the matter and submit its report.

Officials said that despite passing three weeks the committee has not reached the conclusion and a cold silence is prevailing amongst different student bodies.

“The committee only provided names of the students being investigated to the deans as they were facing pressure by a student group for not allowing the accused students to sit in exams,” official said.

Official said that as the administration is not concluding its inquiry, division amongst students’ bodies is getting which could lead to any other unpleasant incident.

Official said that tension in hostels still continues where discrimination is being done amongst different student groups while entering the hostel rooms.

“Hostel rules for a specific students group are relaxed while others have to follow and this is happening with the support of a section of the university administration,” official said.

Officials said that placards against the university rector were displayed by a group of students but administration failed in removing them.

Officials also informed The Nation that president of the university Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh also paid a visit to the university hostels and was found concerned on the security and environment there.

Talking to The Nation, Rector IIU Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that the high power committee had prepared its preliminary report and it has been submitted in the ministry.

He said that the preliminary report mainly focused upon the events as how the unpleasant incident took place.

“Responsibility was not fixed in that preliminary report and investigations are underway in this regard,” he said.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that the high power committee is daily conducting its meeting and deeply investigating the matter as part of internal inquiry of the matter.

“It is still conducting interviews of all individuals linked with the incidents,” he said.

Rector IIU also said that two officials were earlier removed from the position on the findings of the communication committee which deducted that both remained neglected in performing their duties.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai though did not give any time frame for the conclusion of the inquiry but said that the finding of the investigation report will be share after it is completed.

Spokesperson IIU Nasir Farid commenting on the situation of university said that president IIU himself visited the hostels and ensured security of the students and fear less environment.

He said that president has ordered that no discrimination will be allowed amongst students academic environment will be maintained at campus.

Earlier on Friday students of Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) held a walk carrying the posters of the deceased student at campus demanding speedy inquiry and fixing the responsibility.

A violent clash between IJT and Islamians United Students Front (IUSF) previous month took life of IJT affiliated student, Tufail-ur-Rehman, enrolled in BS 3rd semester.

The IJT had conducted its annual education expo where Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch was also invited.

Officials at university said that IUSF felt discrimination when IJT was allowed holding education expo, while it was denied conducting ‘Cultural Week’ programme earlier.