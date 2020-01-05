Share:

LAHORE - Islamabad Club Polo Team won the first ever Annual Under-19 Polo Cup sponsored by Gobis Paints after

toppling Lahore Polo Club by 6-2.5 in the final played here at the LP&CC ground on Saturday.Former Pakistan Polo Association

President Maj Gen (R) Asfandyar

Khan Patodi and Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) Patron Maj Gen Muhammad Yousaf Majoka graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed shields and prizes among the winners

and top performers. Other notables

present on the occasion were LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Maj Gen (R) Minhas, Irfan Ali Hyder, Maj Babar Mehboob, Maj Haseeb Minhas, Captain Shoukat Ali Malik, Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, players and their families.From Islamabad Club Polo Team, Raja Mikael Sami smashed in a quartet while Muhammad Ali and Ismail scored one goal each. From Lahore Polo Club, which had half goal handicap advantage, Mustafa Aziz and Nazar Deen Muhammad converted one goal each.Both the teams started the final in a great style and fought for each and every goal till the third chukker as by the end of the third chukker, Islamabad Club had a slight edge of 3-2. In the fourth and last chukker, Islamabad Club played agressive polo and succeeded in converting a hat-trick of goals to win the match by 6-2.5 as the LPC had a half goal handicap advantage.Former Pakistan Polo Association President Maj Gen (R) Asfandyar Khan Patodi, Lahore Polo & Country Club Patron Maj Gen Muhammad Yousaf Majoka and Islamabad Club