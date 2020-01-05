Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police cricket team beat Huawei cricket team by 21 runs in their thirty-over match here at Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday. After Huawei won the toss and opted to bowl first, Islamabad

Police scored 189 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 30 overs. Muntazir Mehdi scored 44, Shahzaib made 36, Shahid Siddique contributed 32, skipper Ayub Awan hit 30 and Hamid made unbeaten 27. Noman was the top performer for Huawei, who picked up four wickets for 24 runs, while Aoun Abbas and Nadeem bagged two wickets each. While chasing the 190-run target, Huawei was bundled out for 168 in the 29th over. Umar and Aoun scored 58 and 50 respectively. From Islamabad

Police, Muntazir and Ayub secured three wickets each, while Abid Ali and Gul Hameed bagged two wickets each. Muntazir was declared