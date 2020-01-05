Share:

KARACHI - A man attempted suicide through self-immolation during open court of Minister Local Government Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah in the metropolis on Saturday.

According to details, during open court of Minister LG, a man identified as Aslam Khan tried his best to get mike to record his complaint but failed after which he tried to set him on fire by sprinkling petrol but people present at the scene stopped him of doing so.

The affectee told that he was resident of Skindar Goth where houses were being demolished in the name of operation against encroachment which disappointed him and forced to commit suicide.

The Provincial Minister observed entire scenario and Aslam Khan was assured of looking into his issue.