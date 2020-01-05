Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter on Saturday visited the residence of a teenager – Hasnain Haider Abbasi – who was assaulted by Taimur Akhter, son of mayor, on New Year eve and apologised over the incident.

A case was registered under section 337-A, 337-H, 506-B and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code with Darakhshan police station against the son of the Mayor Karachi with complainant Husnain Haider alleging that Taimooor and his guards beat him up and his friends at Defence Housing Authority’s phase VIII on Tuesday.

“The confrontation began when Taimoor and his guards who were in two double cabins abused us and opened aerial firing while we were waiting for our more friends at a petrol pump. They chased us after we left the scene and again resorted to aerial firing and abused us. Taimoor also hit me with the pistol’s butt and hurled threats for dire consequences,” Haider stated in a complaint.

However, on Saturday the issue was sorted out as Mayor Karachi, accompanied by his son Taimoor Akhter, reached out to the family of the victims and offered his apologies over the incident.

Akhter admitted the mistake of his son and apologised to the teenager and his father over the unfortunate incident.

The mayor Karachi asked the family to withdraw the case, saying that the incident should not have happened. “We are like brothers and if any misunderstandings develop among them then they should be resolved amicably,” Akhter was quoted as saying during the visit.

The teenager Hasnain Haider and his father Mehboob Abbasi accepted an apology from the mayor and assured him that they would not pursue the matter any further.

Abbasi said that initially the Mayor Karachi telephoned him and apologised over the incident and later he along with his son, had visited his residence in Clifton, where MPA Nusrat Abbasi, former bureaucrat Dr Shafqat Abbasi and senior politicians including Syed Ghulam Shah and Asif Baladi were also present.

“The mayor admitted his son’s mistake and apologised for his behaviour,” Abbasi said, adding that “my son and I have accepted the apology and will withdraw the case filed against Taimur”.