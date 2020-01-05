Share:

ISLAMABAD - US President Donald Trump has authorised the resumption of a military education and training programme for Pakistan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells announced on Saturday. She added that the decision was made to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest, though she also noted that the American decision to suspend security assistance to Pakistan would otherwise remain in place. The International Military Education and Training Program (IMET) remained the bedrock of the US-Pakistan military collaboration for decades until it was suspended by the Trump administration since it thought that the South Asian state was not doing enough to secure American interests in Afghanistan and the rest of the region. As Washington once again started leaning more heavily on Islamabad to pacify the situation in Afghanistan, the State Department announced last month it would resume the training programme for Pakistan.

Wells echoed the same decision in the Twitter post just a few hours after there was a dangerous military escalation in the Middle East and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the American action in Baghdad where it killed a top Iranian general on Friday with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.