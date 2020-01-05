Prime Minister Imran Khan says recent condemnable Nankana incident is against his vision and will find zero tolerance.
In a tweet, he said the minorities will find protection by police and judiciary in Pakistan.
The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary;— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020
In contrast, Modi's RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacksJanuary 5, 2020