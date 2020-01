Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says recent condemnable Nankana incident is against his vision and will find zero tolerance.

In a tweet, he said the minorities will find protection by police and judiciary in Pakistan.

The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020