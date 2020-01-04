Share:

Rawalpindi-The sale of narcotics including ice heroin is going unchecked in Dora Village in limits of Police Station Tarnol, while police and other authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the menace, informed sources on Saturday.

Besides local drug dealers, scores of Afghan nationals are also involved in drug peddling in the area, which according to sources have become “Mini Mexico” of federal capital, sources said

Background interviews with the locals revealed that the drug mafia has strong nexus with some corrupt police officials of PS Tarnol who are not only sheltering drug peddlers but also receive their shares on monthly basis.

The presence of black sheep in the police is encouraging drug mafia to play havoc with lives of people, they said.

“Among ordinary people, male and female students of colleges and universities of twin cities used to visit Dora for purchasing ice heroin and Hashish from drug peddlers,” they said.

However, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed pledged to break backbone of drug trade in Dora Village.

According to sources, Dora Village and its suburbs have become safe heavens for drug mafia involved in drug sale.

They said the soft target of the drug peddlers are the students of colleges and universities of twin cities who arrive in Dora Village early in the morning to buy drugs.

They said most of the areas of Dora Village are under control of Afghan nationals-cum-drug dealers.

Sources said the police and other law enforcement agencies hesitate in taking action against the drug mafia active in the village.

Sources said addicts in large numbers can also be seen injecting drugs to each other particularly near Tarnol Phatak while the government and other law enforcement agencies seem to be in deep slumber.

Sources alleged that some corrupt officials posted in PS Tarnol are hand in glove with the active members of drug mafia and receive “monthly” from the owners of these dens.

Talking to The Nation, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said he would eradicate the drug menace from Dora Village and its suburbs.

He said police along with Rangers and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) earlier had carried out massive operations in village and arrested many drug peddlers besides seizing narcotics.

“The problem we are facing is that the drug dealers go into hide prior to police raid,” he said.

He added that now this time police are planning something different to catch the big fish operating in Dora Village.

“I will break backbone of drug trade in Dora Village soon,” vowed Waqar.

Meanwhile, officials of PS Shehzad Town managed to arrest five drug peddlers and seized 1.15 kg Charas, 250 grams heroin and a pistol from their possession, according to a police spokesman.

A case has been registered against the drug peddlers who were identified as Waheed Ahmed, Sagheer Ahmed, Irfan, Adnan and Muhammad Irfan, he said.

He added the accused were involved in supplying drugs to different areas and wanted by police on many other cases.

He said a team supervised by SP Rural Malik Nahim and SHO PS Shehzad Town Rana Muhammad Akram raided and held the accused.