Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Saturday disposed of 18,749 litres chemically contaminated milk loaded on 162 vehicles during a province-wide crackdown to control the sale of tainted milk. A special crackdown was conducted on the directions of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. The dairy safety teams have inspected 420,773 litres milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of all the 36 districts in Punjab. DG PFA said the purpose of the inspection was to ensure the supply of pure milk. According to officials, PFA’s dairy teams had taken milk samples for screening test on the spot and took action against 162 milk sellers. The teams examined 992 milk-supplying vehicles in Lahore Zone, 611 in Rawalpindi, 163 in Multan and 51 vehicles in Muzaffargarh Zone. In Lahore Zone, PFA’s enforcement teams disposed of 4,973 litres tainted milk (white poison) which was being supplied on 80 vehicles.