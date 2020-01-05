Share:

KARACHI - PTI Senior Vice President Karachi and Head of Baitul Mal Sindh visited city courts and met the Karachi Bar Association newly elected body.

He congratulated the newly elected President and other office bearers while lauding the role of lawyers in the democratic process of the country.

“KBA has always played a pivotal role in upholding democratic values and their sacrifices are priceless,” he added.

He further added that PTI government is fighting against all corrupt elements and we are striving for a change in the system. He asked the lawyer community to support the government for the sustainment of democratic process.

“The economic policies of PML-N government destroyed the institutions and it became imperative for us to go for IMF program. All corrupt elements have now got united against us to save themselves, he added.

He announced that soon 11 Special Economic Zones will be established in the country which will give a great boost to our economy.

KBA President Munir A Malik appreciated the performance of Baitul Mal and lauded Hunaid Lakhani’s leadership role in this regard.