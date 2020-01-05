Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah to furnish his reply to a questionnaire handed to him by the anti-graft watchdog in connection with its probe into his assets until January 28.

The questionnaire comprises fourteen questions. The questions relate to the assets the PML-N MNA and his family members acquired over the past two decades.

He has been asked to provide the money trail behind his residential and commercial plots in Lahore and Faisalabad and shares in the Bank of Punjab. He has been further instructed to explain how his assets multiplied exponentially over the past 18 years.