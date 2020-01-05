Share:

KARACHI - Taking immediate notice of video of a man, with severe foot injuries, who was refused proper treatment at Chandka Hospital in Larkana, posted on social media in October 2019, Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari dispatched a team of Rangers doctors to Larkana.

The team provided first aid to the man at Rangers Hospital, Sukkur, and then shifted him to Sindh Rangers Hospital, Karachi for complete checkup. Here the man, after having undergone several surgeries, finally underwent Skin Grafting.

After attaining complete recovery, he was finally handed over to the Edhi Home on Jan 3, 2020. The man’s family may contact Edhi Home, Sohrab Goth for further information.

Rangers arrest

19 suspects

Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have rounded up 19 suspects during raids conducted at different areas of Karachi.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesman, the raids were conducted in metropolis’ areas of Baldia, Korangi, Malir City and other areas by the paramilitary forces. The arrested were wanted in street crimes, drugs peddling and other heinous crimes in the city, said Rangers spokesman. The detainees were handed over to the police for further legal action.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs at Hub check post near Karachi. According to Rangers spokesman, the betel nuts and drugs worth Rs20 million were recovered from a truck going to Karachi from Hub. At least 263 kilograms of betel nuts, five kilograms of hashish and 17kg of heroin was confiscated, according to the Rangers.

Last week, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh apprehended 20 criminals from different parts of Karachi, involved in heinous crimes of dacoities street crimes and drug peddling.