BAGHDAD - Several rockets fell in and around Baghdad on Saturday evening, including an attack targeting an airbase housing US troops, the Iraqi military said in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Several rockets fell in the city’s Jadriya neighbourhood as well as the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and several foreign missions, including the US Embassy.

Blasts also targeted the Balad airbase, located 80 kilometres north of Baghdad, which is hosting US troops in Iraq. Surveillance drones were sent out above the base to locate the source of the rockets.

Iraqi military added in their statement that there was “no loss of life.”

Police sources told Reuters news agency that five people were injured during mortar fire in the Jadriya neighbourhood which is close to the Green Zone.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign minister said the United States should stop abusing the use of force and seek solutions via dialogue. The risky behavior of the US military violates the basic norms of international relations and will worsen tensions and turbulence in the region, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on a phone call on Saturday.

When one of Iranian general’s daughters asked who will take revenge, President Rouhani tells her: ‘Everyone’

China will play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East Gulf region, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Wang on the call.

Earlier, thousands of mourners have joined the formal funeral processions for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several others killed in a US airstrike in Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Dressed in black and raising the flags of the powerful paramilitary umbrella group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces or PMF), the large crowds first gathered near the Shia shrine of Kadhimiyya in Baghdad to pay their respects to the dead.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed early on Friday near Baghdad’s international airport in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump. Top Iraqi PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack.

The attack came just days after Hashd members and supporters attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad, angry at US air attacks against Kataib Hezbollah - a member of the umbrella organisation - positions in Iraq and Syria. Al-Muhandis had been among the crowds of PMF members and supporters.

“We are here to mourn the death of these brave fighters, Soleimani and Muhandis,” 34-year-old Amjad Hamoud, who described himself as a member of the PMF, told Al Jazeera. “Both of them sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Shia world and for the sake of Iraq,” he added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi attended the funeral processions.

Iran is observing three days of national mourning in honour of Soleimani who is widely believed to have been the second-most powerful figure in Iran. Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei promised to exact “harsh revenge” for the targeted killing.

The President of Iran has issued a chilling warning that the US made a ‘grave mistake’ by killing the leader of Iran’s Quds force, Qassem Soleimani. In a visit to the general’s house on Saturday, one of Soleimani’s daughters asked President Hassan Rhouani for revenge.

‘Who is going to avenge my father’s blood,’ she asked, sobbing.

In response, he promised her that ‘everyone will take revenge’ and ‘we will, we will avenge his blood, you don’t worry.’

‘The Americans did not realise what a grave mistake they have made. They will suffer the consequences of such criminal measure not only today, but also throughout the years to come,’ Rouhani said.

‘This crime committed by the US will go down in history as one of their unforgettable crimes against the Iranian nation.’

Hours after the attack, US President Trump Trump said that he ordered the killing of Soleimani to prevent war, adding that the commander was plotting ‘imminent and sinister’ attacks against Americans. ‘We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,’ the president said in brief remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

Rouhani has said that Iran has the right to seek revenge, saying that that retaliation will come when the ‘dirty hands of the US’ are removed from the region indefinitely.