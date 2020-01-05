Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a large public meeting in village Teijar-Daallowali near Sialkot here on Sunday (today). She will also inaugurate several development projects there in her electoral constituency (NA 72, Sialkot-I) as well.

WOMAN DECOMPOSED

BODY FOUND

Local people found decomposed dead body of an unidentified woman from a local drain near village Kotli Butta-Uggoki here. Police said that some unidentified accused brutally tortured the woman to death. The police said the dead body seemed to two weeks old and beyond recognition. Police shifted dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.