Share:

Saving honey bees is a big job but taking action is easy. By starting in your own community, you can help to make the world a living place for bees. Another important step to save bees is creating a bees bath. Honey bees are under extreme pressure. The number of honey bee colony in US is declining at an average rate of almost 40% since 2010. The recent increase loss of honey bee colonies is thought to be caused by factors including a loss of nature urine. A number of bees migrate due to the pollution. The population of bees in Pakistan is also decreasing day by day.

JANI DILWASH,

Karki.