A threat alert was issued by the Sindh Home Department on Saturday amid tensions between the United States and Iran, after the assassination of Qasim Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

The Sindh Home Department asked Inspector General Sindh, Director General Sindh Rangers and all commissions to increase security due to the rising tension in the region, written in a letter titled "Enhancement of Security of American and Iranian Establishment/Installations."

Issued by the Additional Secretary (AS), the letter read: "I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Interior letter No. 2/1/2020-Security-I-(06) dated 03.01.2020 on the subject noted above and to request for enhanced security arrangements for the Iranian and US Nationals and establishments in the current security scenario in order to avoid any untoward incident."