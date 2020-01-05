Share:

LAHORE - The Akhbar Farosh Union has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of social activist Shahid Mehmood. He died yesterday after protracted illness.

Akhbar Farosh Union President Ch Nazir Ahmed said the deceased was a seasoned, loving and caring person and he enjoyed respect from the entire locality. He said it was a big loss not only to the family but to the entire area.

Ch Nazir and other members of the union visited the home of the deceased to express sympathies with his elder brother Haji Zahid Mehmood and other family members, including Mazharul Islam and Haji Munir Ahmed. They offered fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.