Several students including girls were injured, some of them seriously, after violent clashes broke out between two groups of students at the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening.

Images of injured students having head injuries, including JNU Students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh, were flashed on various social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

The JNUSU president, whose photograph was posted on social media showing her bleeding from the forehead, was quoted as saying that "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up."

According to a couple of JNU students who spoke to Xinhua over phone, the clashes broke out between two groups of students, one group opposing the proposed fee hike and boycotting the registration process for the forthcoming semester exams and the other group demanding immediate registration for the exams.

The JNUSU claimed that some "masked" persons entered the University's hostels and thrashed the students with sticks and rods. The students' Union alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is also the students wing of the country's main ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Audio-statements of some female students at JNU were posted on social media platforms, wherein they could be heard as saying that they had locked themselves inside their hostel rooms fearing being beaten up by the masked men who had entered their hostels.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock at the violence. "I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus," he tweeted.