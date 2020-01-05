Share:

Tensions have escalated further in the Middle East in the aftermath of the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, on Friday in a targeted US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration is reportedly expecting retaliation from Iran for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed on Friday by a US drone while in a vehicle near Baghdad's international airport.

The Trump administration warned US lawmakers of the likelihood of retaliatory strikes by the Islamic republic "within weeks", while Pentagon officials and intelligence agencies discuss whether attacks by Iran will occur in the coming days, CNN reported, citing an unnamed US official who claims direct knowledge of the situation.

The anonymous official reportedly noted that there are “conflicting views” inside the US military and intelligence agencies on when Tehran will carry out retaliatory actions in the US and abroad, but adding that US defence forces are ready.

Officials in the Trump administration appear to be confident that Iran will enact revenge, but have no idea when, where or how a retaliatory attack will occur, according to CNN, citing another unnamed source who claims to have been briefed on the matter by national security officials.

One official told CNN that the Trump administration claimed that Iranian retaliation may come “within few weeks or even months”, referring to way Tehran has responded in the past to acts of aggression against its regime.

On Friday, the Pentagon targeted the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad by the order of US President Donald Trump. The Trump administration claimed that the assassination was performed because there was an “imminent threat” against the lives of American citizens abroad or at home.

Iranian officials vowed “harsh retaliation” as Soleimani’s successor, General Esmail Ghaani, stated: “be patient… you will see the bodies of Americans all over the Middle East”.