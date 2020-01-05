Share:

LAHORE - Meteorological department has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over the hills for Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South/Central Punjab during the next couple of days. Rains are also expected at isolated places of upper KP, upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the experts, strong westerly wave is approaching western parts of the country and likely to affect lower and central parts during next 24 hours.

Under the influence of this strong system, rain/snowfall is expected in northern parts of Balochistan (Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Harnai and Pashin) on Sunday and Monday. Heavy snowfall, average 02 feet, in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah and Pashin districts may disrupt normal life and transportations in these areas. Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Harnai, Chaghi, Sibbi, Mastung and Bolan districts during the period.

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday night to Tuesday Night.

Rain is also expected in districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on Monday. Light rain is also expected in Karachi on Monday Night.

Moderate to heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Kohlo, Zhob and hill torrents in DG Khan from Sunday night to Monday. Moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during Monday to Tuesday. Murree, Galliayat may also receive moderate to heavy snowfall during the period. Foggy conditions are likely to subside in plains during the period.