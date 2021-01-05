Share:

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in an attempt to fulfil its objective of nation building is persistently offering free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and once again has announced it for spring 2021 semester.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum is hopeful that the people of these areas will use this golden opportunity to educate themselves to earn their livelihood in a respectable way. He instructed the AIOU regional directors to create awareness in Baluchistan and former FATA merged with KPK regarding this campaign so that no one is deprived of education facility up to matriculation level.

Moreover, the VC added that AIOU is realizing its national responsibility to provide equal education facilities to the under privileged and marginalized segments of the society as it is their constitutional right to be provided educational services.

According to the Director of Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz, AIOU commences admissions for the programs offered in the 1st phase of spring 2021 semester including matriculation, intermediate, ATC, BS (face to face) as well as MS/M Phil and PhD from January 15, 2021 across Pakistan, AJK and northern areas. Admission forms have been dispatched to 53 regional offices of the

university in an attempt to provide admission facilities to the nearby vicinities of the people across Pakistan.

Muhammad Riaz said, interested candidates can obtain admission forms from the AIOU main campus, regional offices as well as prospectus sale points established throughout the country.

Information related to the prospectus sale points as well as admission forms and prospectuses will be available online on the university website from January 15 onwards. Prospectus sale points will remain operational from 8:00 am to 6:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the working days of the week.

Moreover, computerized admission forms have been dispatched to the continuing students of the university.