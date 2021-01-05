Share:

KARACHI-Taking notice of sale of smuggled petroleum products inflicting a huge loss on the national exchequer, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan ordered a crackdown against elements involved in it.

The decision to launch the crackdown was taken during a high-level meeting which was attended by top civil and military officials. A report about trade of smuggled petroleum products in the country was presented to the premier.

The meeting was informed that the country is deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

Prime Minister (PM) Khan said the economy was suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action against elements involved in such illegal acts. The premier approved an action plan, according to which a crackdown will be launched against illegal petroleum outlets; FIRs will be registered against their owners, their properties will be forfeited and heavy fines will imposed.

The prime minister resolved that the money recovered from the anti-smuggling drive will be spent on the public.

PSO asked to keep oil tankers having no fitness certificate off roads

The Sindh transport and mass transit department has asked the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to ensure that oil tankers having no or fake fitness certificates are not allowed to hit the road in the province.

In a letter written to the PSO chief executive officer (CEO), the secretary of the department stated that vehicles owned or hired by oil companies on contract are plying without or with a fake fitness certificate. He called for issuing directives to these companies to engage only those vehicles for oil transportation that have original fitness certificates to discourage the practice of bringing vehicles having no original fitness certificates on roads.

Under Section 39 of Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, the letter said fitness certificate is mandatory.

It cited a Supreme Court order as stating, “All Public Service Carrying vehicles, including buses, vans, trucks, taxies, rickshaws, etc, not worthy of roads and are being driven in the province contrary to the provisions of Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965, ply on the roads without obtaining fitness certificates as well as route permits be kept off the road forthwith in the province.”

The department, therefore, requested the PSO to direct the quarters concerned not to fill oil tankers having invalid fitness certificates for strict compliance with the law as well as the apex court order.

Lyari gang member arrested

Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with police in an intelligence based operation arrested a member of Lyari gang affiliated with Ustad Ahmed Ali Magsi group. Accused identified as Muhammad Wasim alias ‘Wasim Bhaaya’ was arrested in an operation conducted near Purani Sabzi Mandi area, said a news release on Monday.

The arrested accused on instructions of Ustad Ahmed Ali Magsi had entered the office of a builder to demand extortion money on December 7, 2020. He and his other accomplices were armed with pistols and hand grenades and could be identified in CCTV footage. During the initial interrogation accused Wasim confessed firing on a shop in PIB Colony and also his involvement in extortion collection. Besides, the arrested person was also involved in various robberies and street crimes in different parts of the city. Raids were being carried out to nab his other accomplices.