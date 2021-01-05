Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at the civil secretariat on Monday to review different issues relating to Punjab Industrial Estates Development Company (PIEDMC). The minister directed providing a list of industrial units established in the industrial estates after 2018 and asked the PIEDMC to develop a dashboard in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board so that the necessary details of industrial units could be made available on one click. The industrial estates should not be used for sale and purchase of plots but rather meant for industrialisation at the grassroots, he added. Instead of creating hurdles, the investors should be provided facilities and the colonization of industrial units will restore the confidence of the investors, he said. The minister disclosed that a state-of-the-art industrial estate will be developed near Multan on Lahore-Multan motorway adding that the government is giving priority to industries which are a substitute for imports. The government is encouraging exports while decreasing dependence on imports, he added. He directed devising a plan of introducing the concept of corporate social responsibility and regretted that failure in benefitting from Rs 600 million worth Pakistan Drug Testing and Research Centre is deplorable. A financial model should be devised in this regard, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi, president Sunder Industrial Estate Haroon Ali, president Multan Industrial Estate Hussain Fazal and others.