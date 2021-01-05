Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to observe a special week for public awareness on corona SOPs, in view of the rising number of corona cases. In this regard, all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and regional police officers had been directed to take special measures in addition to general ones.

In this regard, a special meeting of the administrative secretaries was held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Ikramullah. Divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) also attended the meeting through video link.

Secretary Home said that special measures should be taken this week to ensure implementation of corona SOPs. The divisional commissioners came up with special measures this week in addition to general measures and operations to ensure the elimination of corona from the province.

According to details regarding the special week, all the divisional commissioners should conduct awareness campaigns on the first day through banners in public places including radio, newspapers, social media and TV channels. Shopkeepers, transporters and all other stakeholders should be taken into confidence. Besides this, strict actions against the violators of SOPs should be taken.

On the second day, implementation of corona SOPs at bus stations, railway stations and public transport should be ensured, including spreading awareness about corona treatment.

On the third day, consultation with hotel owners and civil societies, including seminars, and consultation with religious scholars will be conducted.

On the fourth day, awareness pamphlets should be distributed among the people in addition to distribution of masks, sanitizers and gloves. Hotels and wedding halls should also be sealed, including imposing heavy fines on violation of SOPs.