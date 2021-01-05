Share:

There are reports that like the PPP, members of opposition PML-N are also considering contesting the Senate elections after all. This decision by the PDM alliance to boycott all electoral contests—the upcoming Senate vote included—was spearheaded by the leaders of PML-N in the first place. This is what makes this back and forth from within opposition circles a little strange; why is it that the parties cannot seem to make up their mind regarding the future course of action?

The decision is by no means final, but since PDM has to put forth a unanimous face, PPP’s decision might have instigated members of the PML-N to reconsider. But this new report has only muddied the waters further. Can the opposition really be united and agree to the plan of action going forward, if internal party members themselves cannot agree on important aspects of the movement?

PDM is already well past the first stage of its stratagem to topple the sitting government. The power shows in various cities have been wrapped up and all that remains is moving the demonstrations to Islamabad. But there looks to be an internal struggle between those that believe that the legitimacy of the government will be bolstered by the opposition’s inclusion in the polls and others that do not want to concede important ground in the senate to the government.

In real terms, the opposition resigning from all assemblies and ceding the senate contest would mean that the Islamabad showdown will be crucial for the parties on the street; they either send the government packing, or lose it all—electoral power, street credentials and perhaps even relevance—if things do not go their way.

This is likely why there are leaders within PML-N that are also looking to the coveted senate seats as a potential option. In any case there is no rush on the resignations—they can be filed at any point—before or after this round of Senate elections. Pragmatism dictates that the opposition alliance does not burn all of its bridges. But sticking to its decisions and not backtracking is the only way to ensure that PDM has a chance at success.