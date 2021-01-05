Share:

Here, through your esteemed newspaper, I would like a kind request from the whole nation that those who have four-wheel vehicles to transport to work- please take care yourself as well as others who ride bikes. Because of the increased fog and the drop in temperatures, it’s very difficult to ride in winters especially after taking a bath. So try to follow SOPs of social distancing during driving too and avoid unnecessary horning to make sure the journey is free from any accidents.

FAYYAZ ASHFAQ,

Karachi.