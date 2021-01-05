Share:

SUKKUR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Sukkur chapter would observe birth anniversary of party founder and its first chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Sukkur division today (Jan, 5). According to MNA Dr Mahreen Bhutto, who is also president of the PPP ladies wing Sukkur division, senior leaders of the party amidst the presence of large number of workers will cut cakes at several functions in the division. Leaders of PPP will highlight immense contribution of ZAB Shaheed to the country and democracy. Seminars will be organised by the party at talukas and district level, she added.