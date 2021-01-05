Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting agreed on Rs739 billion Karachi Transformation Plan through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode of financing.

The CDWP also agreed that the execution of Karachi Transformation plan would be completed in three years.

The CDWP meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, considered two projects and agreed on Karachi Transformation Plan through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) & PPP mode of financing. Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions participated in the meeting.

Karachi Transformation Plan worth Rs739 billion was discussed to improve required civic amenities in Karachi in consultation with government of Sindh under Karachi Transformation Plan in water supply, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management, storm water drains, improvement/rehabilitation of internal roads, mass transit system under the plan.

In September 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Rs1100 billion Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP). It was agreed that the federal government and Sindh government would both contribute to the plan.

The federal government had committed to undertake Rs739 billion worth of KTP projects over the next three years. Now the CDWP has agreed for the financing mode of the federal share of KTP which include allocation from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and financing through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The major projects under the KTP include Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV), settlement of displaced persons in flats to ensure clearance of nullahs and rivers, Green Line BRT, Karachi Circular Railway and railway line freight corridor from Karachi Port to Pipri. The handing over of Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) to WAPDA had already been recommended by the CDWP for the approval of the ECNEC.

It is worth mentioning here that on December 24 2020, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had also endorsed Rs739 billion Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP).

CDWP also approved a Concept Clearance Paper presented by government of KP namely “Foreign assistance from IFAD for project Rural Economic Transformation Project” US $100 million in all districts of KP.