LAHORE-Cement sector posted a growth of 11.18 per cent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019. Total cement dispatches during December 2020 were 4.788 million tonnes against 4.306 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches in December increased to 4.154 million tonnes compared to 3.536 million tonnes in December 2019, depicting an increase of 17.47 per cent. However, the second consecutive drop was witnessed in cement exports. The exports dropped from 769,986 tonnes in December 2019 to 633,431 tonnes in December 2020.

In the north region, domestic cement despatches increased by 17.09 per cent to 3.471 million tonnes during December 2020 from 2.964 million tonnes in December 2019. Exports from the north decreased by 40.52 per cent to 0.123 million tonnes in December 2020 from 0.206 million tonnes in December 2019.

In the south region, domestic cement despatches increased by 19.47 per cent to 682,854 tonnes during December 2020 from 571,558 tonnes in December 2019. Exports from south decreased by 9.36 per cent to 0.510 million tonnes in December 2020 from 0.563 million tonnes in December 2019.

During the first six months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches of the country grew by 15.66 per cent from 24.751 million tonnes in July-December 2019 to 28.628 million tonnes in July-December 2020. Local dispatches have increased by 15.89 per cent in July-Dec 2020 to 23.610 million tonnes from 20.373 million tonnes in July-December 2019. Exports also increased from 4.377 million tonnes in July-December 2019 to 5.017 million tonnes in July-December 2020 showing a growth of 14.63 per cent.

Region-wise, in the north region, local cement despatches increased by 16.21 per cent to 20.228 million tonnes from July to December 2020 from 17.406 million tonnes in July to December 2019. Exports from the north decreased by 14.74 per cent to 1.210 million tonnes in July to December 2020 from 1.420 million tonnes during the same period last year. In the south region, domestic cement despatches increased by 13.97 per cent to 3.381 million tonnes from July to December 2020 from 2.966 million tonnes in July to December 2019. Exports from the south increased by 28.74 per cent to 3.806 million tonnes in July to December 2020 from 2.957 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

The reason for the decrease in exports from the south for last two months is due to heavy congestion at ports and as per the directives of the government, the priority berthing is given to imports of wheat, sugar and canola vessels. This is causing a great loss of exports of cement and clinker from Pakistan as customers are diverting their ships to other destinations in the region to load cement and clinker due to heavy congestion at both KPT and PQA. The cement industry needs level playing field and requests to the government that exports should be given priority so that industry can earn maximum foreign exchange for the country.

APCMA spokesman mentioned that the rising trend of coal, electricity and diesel prices is also hurting the cement sector. During the last six months, coal prices have increased by almost $ 35 per tonne. On the other hand duty and taxes on the cement, the sector is also very high. Cement is subject to Federal Excise Duty at Rs1,500 per tonne (Rs75 per bag) and General sales tax at 17 per cent (Rs77 per bag). Total direct taxes on cement per bag are Rs152 per bag. He requested the government to give tax concessions to cement sector which will reduce the cost of production, giving a boost to construction activities and employment in the sector. Federal Board of Revenue is now in process of implementation of Track and Trace System on major sectors such as tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer.