Since 1985, I have been reporting and commenting on parliamentary proceedings. But the experience accumulated during a huge spread of thirty-five years, completely failed to help me fathoming the precise procedural route, the opposition senators wanted to take for ostensibly censoring, and eventually correcting, the alleged wrongdoings of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and his top aides.

The confusion in the given context looked doubly bewildering, if you consider that a very experienced senator of Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Salim Mandviwalla, who also happens to be the Deputy Chairman Senate for the past three years, had taken the lead in compelling the government to hold a session of the upper house of parliament amid the second and seemingly more frightening wave of COVID-19.

The polite, soft-spoken and gentlemanly Mandwiwalla is scion of an established business family. Some weeks ago, he had been summoned by NAB to explain some of his business transactions. Instead of discreetly obliging the accountability body, he began holding a long series of press conferences. Addressing the same, he vigorously took on NAB and continued projecting it as a “punitive tool”, the Imran government was “ruthlessly abusing” to bully its political opponents.

Often, he appeared conceding that Pakistan’s political history was replete with incidents where the sitting governments clearly appeared sending their vocal critics to jails by inventing false charges against them. But National Accountability Bureau, he believed, had reached the “next level” by hounding top bureaucrats and businesspersons. He kept alleging that non-political types were systematically “blackmailed” by this body. Many of them could not survive in NAB dungeons, while some were forced to commit suicide to protect their reputation. The fear of NAB has completely crippled bureaucrats and businesspersons. Government officials feel reluctant to take initiatives while the potential investors prefer to seek opportunities outside Pakistan.

Referring to “so many stories of grave human rights violations,” Mandviwalla did succeed in building a strong case against NAB, deserving parliamentary oversight. The majority of opposition senators eventually endorsed his suggestion and to do the needful, a session of the Senate was enforced upon the government last week.

The government also conceded, without much ado, that the summoned session should exclusively focus on NAB-censoring agenda, as set by the opposition.

During its first sitting Friday, the upper house was unable to follow its planned agenda due to the sad demise of a sitting senator, Ms. Kulsoom Praveen. The next sitting was consumed in delivering speeches, where the government and its opponents kept maligning and threatening each other by sticking to partisan narratives, they had been drumming since at least 2016.

As a regular reporter of parliamentary business, I am forced to insist that if the opposition was serious to summon the NAB Chairman and put him in the dock to answer some pertinent questions, it should have put an ‘enabling motion’ at the outset of the session they had summoned. Through the said motion, the Chairman Senate should have been forced to convert the whole senate as an extended parliamentary committee, before which the NAB Chairman should have appeared to explain and defend the doings of his institution. If the Chairman had resisted, they could have pressed for a clear-cut voting on their motion. Their number was enough to ensure the passage of it.

Instead of taking an obvious-looking route, however, the opposition senators naively agreed to “talk out” the good or bad doings of NAB through delivering bombastic speeches in the house. Their senseless preference for mere rhetoric certainly helped the government in pushing the whole opposition, apparently crowded with very experienced parliamentarians, to a tight and embarrassing corner. They conveniently got away by drumming the story that “democratically elected governments,” which ruled the country from 2008 and 2018 had essentially been run by “hardened criminals and money launderers.”

Through more than two decades of ceaseless struggle, Imran Khan had single-handedly been taking on these governments and eventually reached the prime minister’s office in August 2018. He strongly believes that “corruption” remains the core issue of Pakistan and is just not willing to forget and forgive the “looters and plunderers.”

Since assuming office, he also has been fully supporting NAB in its mission to catch the corrupt. National Accountability Bureau is an “autonomous body” anyway. The “draconian powers” it savors for “catching thieves” were granted through a duly enforced law. If these powers really violated “fundamental human rights,” the previous governments of the PPP and PML could have easily struck them down by consensus. They never cared and have now started to cry over them, when many of their leaders are being nabbed under grave charges of corruption.

Salim Mandviwalla was granted ample time during the Monday sitting to build a strong case for summoning the NAB Chairman before the Senate or any of its committee monitoring human rights or legislation. Instead of focusing on this objective, he delivered a neither-here-nor-there sort of speech. He surely claimed to have collected a huge pile of stories, “clearly proving the blackmailing and inhuman conduct” of NAB. Instead of presenting some of these stories to the house, he just promised to put them for the Senate-record.

After his speech, the Senate Chairman politely suggested that Mandviwalla and Shehzad Akbar, who monitor the accountability business for Prime Minister Imran Khan, should hold a meeting in his chambers to find means, empowering the Senate to oversee the doings of NAB. The matter should have ended there.

Yet, Walid Iqbal and Faisal Javed of the PTI were given the floor to keep teasing and blushing the opposition senators by telling stories of their leaders’ real or alleged corruption. Walid Iqbal, the vocal grandson of Allama Iqbal, specifically targeted Pakistan Peoples’ Party. After recalling stories, which portray Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the first “fascist ruler” of Pakistan, he ended up widely quoting from a “supplement.”

The promotional supplement, he kept referring, had been printed by an English daily of Lahore, owned by the family of Salman Taseer, the PPP appointed Governor of Punjab who was killed by one of his bodyguards in Islamabad. The slain Governor was wrongly accused of committing blasphemy and his murder had occurred on Jan 4, 2011. His family remains a steadfast supporter of the PPP, even after his murder.

Walid Iqbal was sadistically brilliant while quoting from a newspaper, founded by Taseer, to promote the theme that NAB has been delivering miracles while operating under its current chairman.

Shehzad Akbar delivered a lengthy winding up speech and after he finished, Sadiq Sanjrani, had to pronounce that the NAB-censoring motion, collectively tabled by the majority-comprising opposition senators, was finally being “talked out.” Chapter closed, in short.

While savoring the proverbial last laugh after the termination of Senate sitting Monday evening, the government and NAB should rather be grateful to an utterly confused opposition, which was just not able to employ its massive numbers to put the government on the mat. Quality of their performance rather looked pathetic, especially if you weigh it by their numbers.