Share:

ISLAMABAD - A one-man commission for Minorities Rights on Monday proposed that burning incident of Samaadhi/Mandir in Karak needed to be investigated in depth by the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) government and the KP IGP.

In pursuant to the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the commission submitted its report before the apex court. The commission led by its Chairman Dr Shoaib Suddle along with Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Chief Secretary KP, and IGP KP visited Teri Samaadhi/Mandhir on January 01 2021.

It was December 31 2020 when Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo moto notice of burning of Hindu temple in Karak district. A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice will hear the case on Tuesday (today).

The commission suggested that a proper and thorough investigation needed to be conducted and finalised at the earliest after gathering all available evidence, including forensic evidence and call records.

It said that the principal instigator of the demolition of Samaadhi/Mandir, Molvi Sharif, must be thoroughly interrogated to unearth any conspiracy and planning behind this gory incident. Entry of suspected miscreants in the Mandir area should be banned by the Home Department, proposed the commission.

According to the report, Samaadhi/Mandir dispute spanning 8-9 months was resolved amicably after the One-Man Commission held a meeting in the Chief Secretary office on 27-11-2020. “Afterwards an agreement was signed between Mufti Ishfaq and notables of Teri on 22-12-2020. The constitutional rights of Hindu community were accepted and the work stopped due to court stay order resumed,” said the report.

However, on 30-12-2020 Molvi Sharif and other led the mob in hundreds to attack the Samaadhi/Mandir.

The mob looted the valuables, after setting the holy site on fire. Both the DSP and SHO apparently did not take action to control the situation. An FIR had been registered against 3-4 hundred persons out of whom 96 persons, including Molvi Sharif, had been arrested, said the report. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had agreed to restore the Samaadhi/Mandir to its pre-30-12-2020 position.

It further said that a mob on December 30, 2020 burnt the shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj in Karak, KP. The Samadhi (shrine) is considered sacred by the Hindu community. The Hindu devotees, especially from Sindh, used to visit it.