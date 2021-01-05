Share:

PESHAWAR - Another 12 people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to 1687 in the province so far.

According to the KP Health Department report, 245 new corona cases surfaced in the province on Monday, while 149 patients recovered on the day.

Of the latest deaths, five patients died in the provincial capital Peshawar, four in Abbottabad district and one each in Mardan, Kohat and Bannu districts.

Peshawar leads all other districts in terms of deaths due to corona, with 824 lives lost to the disease in the provincial capital so far since the emergence of the pandemic.

In terms of corona cases and recoveries too, Peshawar is ahead of other districts of the province, as 21,363 patients have recovered in the district while there were 23498 cases and 1311 active cases till the filing of this report.