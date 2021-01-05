Share:

Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 490,476. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,409 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,947 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 219,452 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 141,393 in Punjab 59,729 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,395 in Islamabad, 18,254 in Balochistan, 8,383 in Azad Kashmir and 4,870 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,160 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,623 in Sindh, 1,683 in KP, 428 in Islamabad, 229 in Azad Kashmir, 185 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,884,940 coronavirus tests and 35,073 in the last 24 hours. 444,360 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,219 patients are in critical condition.