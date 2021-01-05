Share:

Meeting of Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is to be held in order to discuss political, economic, and coronavirus situation in the country.

As per sources, the cabinet members will be briefed on different projects as well as steps to curb spread of coronavirus and decisions will be made on summaries forwarded by several ministries and divisions.

Moreover the meeting will also ensure appointment of Chairman Board of Directors of Pakistan Expo Centre and members of Press Council of Pakistan.

Formation of inspection committee for registration of fish processing plants and resignation of CEO of Alternative Energy Development Board is also agenda.

Furthermore, the cabinet members will also give approval to the decisions of sub-committee meeting that held on December 17, 2020 of the cabinet on institutional reforms.