KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,623 and 855 new cases emerged when 10,165 tests were conducted.

This he said in a statement issued on Monday. He added that 12 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,623 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

The CM said that 10,165 samples were tested against which 855 cases were diagnosed that constituted 8.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,407,948 tests have been conducted against which 219,452 cases have been detected, of them 90.1 percent or 197,870 patients have recovered, including 440 overnight.

Murad said that currently 17,959 patients were under treatment, of them 17,169 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 779 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 695 patients was stated to be critical, including 72 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 855 new cases, 791 have been detected from Karachi, including 194 from South, 337 from East, 52 from Korangi, 50 from Central, 25 from Malir and four from West. Tando Mohammad Khan has 32 new cases, Hyderabad 29, Sanghar 15, Mirpurkhas 13, Dadu 12, Naushehroferoze 10, Larkana nine, Kambar eight, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Jamshoro and Umerkot six each, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Tando Allahyar four each, Kashmore, Sukkur and Thatta one each.

The CM urged people of the province to stay safe by observing SOPs issued by the government.