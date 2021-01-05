Share:

Date of online admission in SALU extends

SUKKUR - Director (admissions), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Shahid Ali Mahar on Monday has announced that the date of submission of online admission forms for admission in bachelor and masters programme for academic year 2021 in all institutes and departments of SALU main campus have been extended till Monday, January 11, 2021. The director admissions has also announced that those candidates who have already applied for admissions in bachelor programme have been advised to upload their matriculation marks certificate and enter their total marks and obtained marks by login through online admission portal (admission.salu.edu.pk). Without uploading the marks certificate of matriculation and total and obtained marks, the admission forms will not be entertained, the announcement added.

NH&MP focuses on safety of road users: SP Sukkur

SUKKUR- National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) SP Sukkur Zahid Nazeer on Monday has said that the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists. He was briefing the road users at main the toll plaza after a special lecture on avoiding accidents, safe driving and advantages of safety helmet. Social figures, representatives of civil society, media, personnel of NH&MP and a good number of general public were also present. The SP told that the NH&MP personnel has also launched a crackdown on motorcyclists not wearing helmets, confiscating their motorcycles or documents and driving licenses, and imposing fine on the law-violators.

Govt is committed to resolve all problems faced by masses: Furakh Shah

SUKKUR- PPP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Furakh Shah on Monday has said that the Sindh government committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses. Addressing in a gathering at his residence, he said the provision of basic necessities, like water, electricity and gas had always been top priority of the government.

SSP stresses to make performance of Rescue 15 more effective

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has directed to make quick response unit and functioning of Rescue 15 more effective so that immediate relief may be provided to the people of the district in case of any emergency. He made these directives while chairing a meeting of Rescue 15 staff also attended by senior police officers at his office. The SSP Sukkur stressed to make performance of Rescue 15 more effective because this helpline can play a vital role to bridge the gap between police and public.