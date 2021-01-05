Share:

ISLAMABAD -Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed has dismissed a police officer from service who resorted to firing with official gun while conducting random checking of two car riders in limits of Police Station Industrial Area, informed a police spokesman on Monday. The police officer was identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bahadur, he said. According to him, ASI Bahadur was on routine patrol on Chambeli Road, the precinct of PS Industrial Area when he stopped a car for checking. He said two men stepped down from the car and the ASI caught one of the two riders and attempted to conduct his body search. However, the car rider put off resistance on which the ASI fired straight towards the man who narrowly escaped from being injured by the bullet. A video showing the cops firing at citizen also went viral on social media, he said adding that the DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed took notice of incident and marked SP Industrial Zone inquiry into the matter. In the inquiry, ASI Bahadur was found guilty on which DIG Operations dismissed him from service, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed tweeted, “Taking notice of the video, enquiry was tasked to SP Industrial Area. Enquiry found ASI Bahadar guilty. He is dismissed from service. No one is above the law. Strict disciplinary as well as legal action will be taken against those showing laxity towards their official duties,”