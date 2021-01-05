Share:

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared an ineligibility case against Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother Punjab Finance Minister Javan Bakht as inadmissible.

A four-member bench headed by ECP Punjab Member Altaf Ibrahim heard the case against both brother-ministers Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht.

Petitioner Ahsan Abid appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan where the Commission has declared the disqualification case against Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar and Punjab Finance Minister for Finance Javan Bakht as inadmissible.

Meanwhile, the ECP has granted 15 days to complete the probe into funding of political parties.

A four-member bench headed by Election Commission of Pakistan Member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi heard the scrutiny case of political parties funding at the request of PTI. The hearing of the case was adjourned till January 20.