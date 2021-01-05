Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Federal Education and Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) would recognise Urdu to the middle years International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme eAssessment, a statement said on Monday.

The statement released by IB, referring to the regional manager of the programme in the country Uzma Shujjat, said that all IB programmes (the Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme) offer a vast range of subjects that are relevant to a student’s context and culture.

It said that for example, students in Pakistan will benefit from the addition of Urdu to the Middle Years Programme eAssessment, which will be recognised by the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Ministry of Education, acknowledging the need for students living in Pakistan to learn the language. The statement said that the IB programmes are renowned for their focus on international-mindedness, where students master a second language and develop nuanced cultural awareness, helping them to become more open-minded, as well as giving them the opportunity to go on to live and work in different countries.

The world is one global village; IB students understand that and make the most of their internationally-minded advantage.

It added that through studying the IB, parents can see a clear difference in their child’s development versus their non-IB peers, which extends far beyond assessment results. They see that their child has developed an inquiring mind, a love for learning and an interest in a broad range of topics that continues long after they apply for university.

The statement said that at the age of 15, students are far too young to decide what they want to become, so it makes sense for them to keep their options open, study a range of subjects and follow all of their passions up to the age of 18.

It further stated that in recent years, the Primary Years Programme has become more popular with Trust and Foundation schools across Pakistan and is currently offered by 20 schools including the Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust, which has been an IB school since 2014. By starting with the Primary Years Programme and following the full IB continuum students forge this love for learning from an early age, which continues to grow. IB students are taught to be critical thinkers and researchers from day one and so develop the skills not only to thrive in school, but also throughout life.