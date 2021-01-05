Share:

The families and relatives of ten slain miners, who were shot dead in Mach area of Kachi district on Sunday, continue their sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass with dead bodies on third day (Tuesday).

The protesters have announced that their demonstration will continue until Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrival, and dialogue will now only be held with the premier. Women, children and elderly persons are present in the sit-in.

Earlier, negotiations of the families of the victims remained unsuccessful with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday as the protesters were dissatisfied despite the minister’s assurance of serving justice.

It is pertinent here to mention that some armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains in Mach and opened fire on them. After news of the incident broke, security agencies arrived at the coal mine, cordoned off the area and collected evidence.

Four persons sustained injuries in the shooting incident. Rescue officials said that the injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment in critical condition.