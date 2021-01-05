Share:

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Punjab Minister for Prisons on Tuesday said today’s day is being observed to remind the United Nations (UN) to fulfill promises made with Kashmir. He pleaded the intergovernmental organization to ensure implementation over the January 5, 1949 resolution.

Moreover, the provincial minister said in his statement that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should fulfil the promise, made 72 years ago, of giving right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. He said India always suppressed Kashmiris but even the lockdown in the held valley since August 2019 could not defeat their determination.

Fayyaz Chohan further added that Pakistan’s stance over the matter is very clear, but Islamabad’s efforts to solve the dispute by dialogues should not be considered as weakness. The international community should also take notice of New Delhi’s barbarity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.