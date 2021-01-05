Share:

Food poisoning can vary depending on what sort you might be dealing with, but there are definitely some characteristic signals that show up in most cases. Futhermore, if you think you have food poisoning it’s important to see a doctor. If left untreated, a severe case of food poisoning could be lethal especially in the young or elderly. Moreover, you might wonder whether the symptoms you’re experiencing are really signs of food poisoning, or whether it’s purely some sort of stomach flu or stomach bug. The terms “stomach flu” or “stomach bug” are just expressions used to describe indications that are, for the most part, caused by food poisoning.

Additionally, looking at indications isn’t always enough to identify a case of food poisoning. You might also want to think about what you lately ate and where you ate it. In this manner, if someone else who ate the same food also has the same symptoms, that’s a strong gauge of a case of food poisoning. Besides, if you are able to identify what food caused your illness it’s important that no one else consumes it or they could get sick as well.

Constantly, restaurants take foodborne illnesses very seriously and take many insurances to prevent them. If with surety you got food poisoning from a restaurant, that could be a major public health hazard and it would be important for the local health department to know about it.

In contrast, there are many bacterias that cause food poisoning, deducing which specific bug is causing your troubles can be much harder. For example, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, abdominal pain, nausea, muscle pain, fever and dehydration are all symptoms. Mostly, these symptoms are quite general and are likely to be present in pretty much every form of food poisoning.

Whereas, vomiting is one of the most common symptoms of food poisoning which makes sense because if you ate something bad, your body is going to try to get it out.

Another very basic symptom and not so easy to quantify, nausea can compass anywhere from tender queasiness to vomiting and severe abdominal cramping. Like a headache, it will likely present itself in conjunction with some of the other indicates listed here. Nausea is among the signs of these kinds of food poisoning.

In the same manner, the bacteria that transmit the illness are generally (but not always) causing an infection, one of the most common signs of food poisoning is a fever, as seen in the cases caused by these bacteria.

ZAHRA BAIG HOTH,

Karachi.