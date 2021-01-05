Share:

Both countries have strived to gain the upper hand in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on the diplomatic front. However, it can be said that with the passage of time, more maturity has been shown by Pakistan.

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies showed their grit and effectiveness when they managed to capture an alleged Indian spy in the territory of Balochistan. Mr Kulbhushan Jadhav confessed to working as an Indian RAW agent on financing terrorist plots in Pakistan. When the matter seemed to be completely in Pakistan’s favour, India moved to the International Court of Justice which can be termed a classic game theory manoeuvre. With the death sentence of military courts already hanging on the Indian spy, India raised three claims on Pakistan, primarily concerned with non-execution of their spy agent. They managed to gain the first mover’s advantage and found Pakistan unable to grasp the technicalities of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations (VCCR) Article 36 (1) and its provisions. Article 36 basically deals with “Communication and contact with nationals of the sending State” which grants consular access as stated by Article 36 1(a) and (c). Moreover, Pakistan was also found in breach of Article 36 1(b) as it did not inform India, without delay that their national was arrested, much similar to the LaGrand Case (Germany vs US) 2001 and the Avena Case of 2004 against US.

The ‘right to consul’ was first taken into account by US courts in 1979 in the case United States versus Vega-Mejia; United States v. Calderon-Medina. The decisions were regarding the review of deportation hearings conducted by the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). It was decided that the two-part test would be done for checking whether violation is made by INS regulation for illegal reentry after deportation. The grounds on which the case was to be decided were whether the regulation served to benefit the alien or it prejudiced the alien. However, at the end, the ‘right to consul’ was not considered fundamental to make the ruling of the court as unfair. In the same way, Pakistan believed that VCCR doesn’t apply to espionage, which was a crude diplomatic move. On the other hand, this stand was not given any weightage by ICJ making India rejoice temporarily. When India thought that it had prevailed in this case, Pakistan made a decisive move and allowed consular access not once but three times to India.

Totally confounded by this move, India started propagating false stories in order to digress from the subject but Pakistan shrewdly, said to provide “unhindered and uninterrupted access” as a good gesture. This strategic move left India no other option since nowhere in the VCCR Article 36 “unhindered or interrupted access” is mentioned. The FO Spokesperson further cleared that there will be no security personnel. The only thing left for India was to make baseless claims as cited by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ representative that “Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity”. The only thing intimidating is that India has exhausted all its moves and is looking for the escape route which seems far-fetched at the moment. The only possibility is to buy more time which India is doing by making false accusations such as when it allegedly fired two officials of Pakistan High Commission on “persona non grata” on May 31 2020, who were released on the intervention of the High Commission.

They say old habits die hard, the case is similar in the case of India. It is still trying to project a negative image of Pakistan and is using all its available resources. The ground-breaking move by Pakistani diplomacy has caught India unguarded. The only plausibility is admission, which can be delayed but now seems inevitable.