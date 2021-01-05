Share:

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review progress on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of Olive plantation and Billion Honey Tree in the province.

The Governor directed the forest and agriculture departments to submit district-level statistics of barren land suitable for plantation of Olive and Sidr Tree (Berry Honey) within 10 days for execution of the initiative. He directed both departments to visit government and private nurseries to ascertain numbers of Olive nursery and the required Olive sapling and grafting for plantation drive in the province including merged districts.

Governor Shah Farman, stressing the need to encourage the public interest, said according to an estimate 260 million Olive plantation could be grown in the province as available barren land in province was very fertile for cultivation of olives and Sidr trees. He said that he was keen to develop public interest for economic prosperity besides generating new livelihood opportunities for the poor and needy people of the province through Olive and Sidr tree plantation.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr, Secretary Forest Shahidullah Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Abid Kamal, Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan Khalid Khattak and other relevant officers.