ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government had completely failed.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leaders Dr Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan and Naz Baloch slated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government for creating havoc in the country.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that with the appointment of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as interior minister a new wave of terror had arrived in Pakistan.

“A young student was killed by the very people who were supposed to protect his life and property. The unfortunate incident in Machh in which 11 miners were killed by terrorists on sectarian grounds has rattled the nation,” she added.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that the “anti-people” government increased the petroleum prices on the New Year. “Every month, the electricity and gas bills are being increased on the directives of IMF (International Monetary Fund). Imran Khan is the only person in all of Pakistan whose palace in Bani Gala has been regularized, whereas the houses of poor people have been razed to the ground,” she contended.

Palwasha Khan strongly condemning the killing of innocent student in Islamabad said that the interior minister does nothing, besides issuing political statements against the opposition.

“The Foreign Minister (Shah Mehmood Qureshi) does not know that every month, 20,000 people are being sent back to Pakistan from abroad. This government has alienated Pakistan in the global community,” she remarked.

Naz Baloch said that even the white collar professionals were facing economic constraints in this government. “On one hand, the government is using NAB as a tool of victimisation whereas on the other, the government is protecting sugar, flour, medicine and fuel thieves,” she added.

The PPP leaders said that all members of assemblies have submitted their resignations to the party leadership and they will be used at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman demanded security for the Hazara Shia community after the recent massacre.

She said: “Eleven coal miners have been shot dead in Balochistan just because they belonged to the Shia Hazara Community. If this is not ethnic cleansing, then what is? This systematic killing of Hazara’s needs to be stopped. According to Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights, more than 2,000 members of the Hazara community have been killed since 2004. Moreover, more than 700,000 Hazaras have fled in a bid of better and safer life. This oppressed and persecuted community is targeted almost everywhere in Balochistan.”