Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday in the Senate rejected the opposition’s allegations of human right violations by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stating that the reports about deaths of 13 accused in the custody of anti-corruption watchdog were wrong and baseless.

Winding up the debate in the house on the performance of NAB, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar informed that only two accused Agha Muhammad Sajjad, PTCL officer and Zafar Iqbal Mughal involved in a housing scheme scam had died in the custody of NAB out of 13 reported deaths.

He said that the list of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla of those allegedly killed while in NAB’s custody was in fact wrong as 11 accused died during judicial remand. He also said that Brigadier (Retd) Asad Munir, as mentioned by Mandviwalla, was never arrested by the bureau and died at his house.

“During the judicial remand, the accused remains in the prison and not in the physical custody of NAB,” he said. He added that even the family members of the two accused who died in the custody never alleged the bureau about any physical torture on them. He said Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Omni Group Aslam Masood had died while under judicial custody at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Responding to the criticism of opposition, the advisor said that the allegations of political victimization against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were also wrong because many corruption cases against the Opposition leadership were initiated prior to their arrival in the power corridors.