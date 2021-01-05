Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, lauding the services of doctors’ community and other healthcare professionals in the prevailing corona situation, on Monday said that the provincial government highly values the services of healthcare workers in this regard, especially those who have lost their lives while trying to save the lives of others.

Talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors’ Forum (IDF), who called on him here, the Chief Minister said that the government was working on a package for the families of the healthcare professionals who lost their lives while performing their duties on the front lines adding that the families of those martyrs will soon be provided financial assistance.

The delegation members discussed with the Chief Minister matters related to reforms initiatives in health sector and issues faced by doctor community. Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra, members provincial assembly, Dr. Sumaira Shams, Rabia Basri and Asia Asad were also present on the occasion.

The delegation congratulated the Chief Minister and the provincial government for extending Sehat Card Scheme to the entire population of the province and make the inauguration of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology possible and said that these major achievements of the provincial government had been highly lauded both at provincial and national level.

The delegation also lauded the role of provincial government for its quick response in the KTH incident and taking strict action against the responsible ones.

The Chief Minister said that strengthening the entire healthcare system of the province was the top most priority of his government. Various reforms initiatives, he said, were being introduced in the health department to enable it effectively deal with the emerging challenges.

Mahmood Khan said that all the reforms in health sectors would be introduced in consultation with all stakeholders including the doctor community. He further said that the health department had been tasked to work out a feasible plan for better and effective utilisation of the existing buildings of health department in the newly merged areas to ensure provision of basic healthcare facilities to the people at their door steps.

On the demand of the delegation, the Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters of the health department to complete all pre- requisites and necessary homework in minimum possible time period to accelerate the pending promotion cases of Medical Officers in the province. The delegation while expressing its satisfaction on the reforms initiatives being introduced in the health sector, assured the provincial government of its full support for strengthening the health sector.