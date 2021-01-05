Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday directed the Privatisation Commission (PC) to accelerate the privatisation/ management contracts of public sector entities and implementation plan may be presented before the CCoP within a week to proceed further.

Finance Minister chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP). Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bokhari, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Privatization Division presented a summary regarding privatization status of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) before CCoP. Different scenarios were presented before the CCoP for changing the capital structure i.e debt-equity ratio of NPPMCL.

After detailed discussion, the Chair directed the Privatization Commission to accelerate the privatization/ management contracts of all entities and implementation plan may be presented before the CCoP within a week to proceed further. The Chair also directed the sub-committee constituted for the NPPMCL to finalize its recommendations and place before the CCoP accordingly.

The Finance Division tabled a summary regarding the shareholding structure of Pakistan Credit Guarantee Company (PCGC). The ECC had already endorsed the proposal dated 24th December 2020 regarding the change in the shareholding structure of the PCGC. The subject matter was placed before CCoP for further deliberation before ratification by the Cabinet. After due deliberation, the Chair directed the Law Division to provide its input in consultation with Finance, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and State Bank of Pakistan for consideration in the next meeting.